Dubuque opening public cooling centers to combat extreme temperatures

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Due to the predicted hot temperatures this week, the City of Dubuque has announced that public cooling centers have been established in the hopes of keeping people safe.

Advisors recommend residents take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illness. The people with the greatest risk include individuals aged 65 or older, infants and young children, overweight individuals, people who are performing manual labor or exercising outdoors, and individuals who have chronic health conditions.

The public cooling centers that have been established for this week include:

Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Cental Ave. Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Rd. Sunday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. Tuesday --Friday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St. 2nd floor daily, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Officials are also offering common sense tips to help keep people and animals safe. They include:

Use a buddy system Check on your neighbors, friends, and relatives. Watch others for heat-induced illness because some people may not realize they are suffering heat-related illnesses and can become confused or lose consciousness.

Never leave people or pets alone in a closed car/automobile.

Increase fluid intake, regardless of your activity level. The best way to tell you are well hydrated is if your urine is light yellow. If it gets dark, rehydrate by drinking water immediately.

If experiencing excessive sweating, especially over several hours, replace salt and minerals by eating foods like bananas and salty crackers, or drink rehydrating beverages that contain salts, such as sports drinks and special rehydration fluids.

Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and wear sunscreen.

Wear hats that shade your face, such as sun hats, visors, etc.

Keep in the shade or air-conditioned areas as much as possible.

Work slowly if you are not used to working or exercising in heat and humidity. Stop immediately if you get dizzy, nauseated, or feel weak. Go into an air-conditioned space and drink cool liquids.

Check on outdoor pets to make sure they have plenty of water and do not leave unattended pets in vehicles.

For further excessive heat information and resources, phone 211 for the most current information or visit www.cityofdubuque.org/health or www.heat.gov.

