Coralville man previously charged in July 4th riot, now also charged in shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men previously charged with participating in a riot on July 4th, is now also being charged with shooting a man multiple times.

Police said the incident happened in the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive in Iowa City at around 1:00 a.m. Video surveillance shows 10 to 15 people participating in the incident.

Five people have been charged so far in connection to the incident. Andre Williams, 24, of Iowa City, Chantel Simmons, 29, of Coralville, and Devwon Bledsoe, 37, of Coralville, were charged with participation in a riot on Monday. Two other people, Emma Backen, 20, of Tama, and Eric Fredieu, 21, of Iowa City, were charged last week for their participation in the incident.

During the incident, a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

On Tuesday, police charged Bledsoe with Attempted Murder, Going Armed with Intent, and Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury in connection with that shooting. He was also previously facing assault charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

