Amana Farms Beef creates corn maze inspired by RAGBRAI

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, RAGBRAI riders will be greeted with a unique sight.

When they go through the Amana Colonies, they’ll see a corn maze at the intersection of Highways 6 and 151.

It shows the state of Iowa with the RAGBRAI route highlighted on it.

The maze is the creation of Amana Farms Beef, which planted acres of sunflowers around the maze.

It will be open Friday, with Amana Farms also offering burgers and all beef brats for riders.

