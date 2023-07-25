2023 Johnson County Fair underway, features variety of contests, pageants

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - This year’s Johnson County Fair is in full swing.

People got an early start, with the gates opening at 6 a.m. on Monday.

On the first day, the fair featured live wood carving and an ugly cake competition. Other events at the fair include 4-H animal shows, and a variety of contests and pageants.

This week people can look forward to a mullet contest, a butterfly release, and a hot wing eating challenge.

“It’s amazing to me that more people don’t come check it out considering that it’s free, free to park,” Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan said. “So we just wanted everybody to come learn a little bit about our agricultural roots and see all the different vendors and all the different projects that the 4-H kids are working on.”

The Johnson County Agricultural association raised more than $70,000 for the fair this year.

The fair started Monday and runs until this Wednesday.

