Working Iowa: VenuWorks looks to add workers for events in Cedar Rapids

A national venue management company is looking for more workers to help with events at four major Cedar Rapids venues.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

“The McGrath Amphitheatre, Alliant Energy Powerhouse, The Paramount Theatre and the ImOn Ice Arena,” said Sean Meloy, Associate Executive Director at VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids.

VenuWorks is hiring part-time workers to set up, run food and beverages during events, take tickets, and help people find their seats.

”We kind of view this as the cool job. It’s not like flipping burgers in a restaurant or bagging groceries,” said Meloy.

Deb Campbell started with the company more than a decade ago, first as event staff.

”In the beginning, it was the opportunity to be able to work different events. I’ve been able to see everything from ballet to hard rock concerts,” she said.

Campbell says there is room to grow within the company. She is now the Guest Services Manager.

“I enjoy planning the event from the side of staffing it, making sure security is appropriate and what it needs,” said Campbell.

Working for VenuWorks typically means working nights and weekends, but it comes with its perks. That includes being a part of the action, whether it’s a sporting event, or a concert.

“It’s often that you’ll walk past a celebrity, or you’ll get to see the inside of how things get set up around here,” Meloy said.

It’s a part-time job that can be big time fun.

