Western Dubuque Community School District grapples with bus driver shortages

Farley, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Dubuque Community School district has grappled with school bus driver shortages. With over 2200 students depending on transportation to and from school, the Department of Transportation has consolidated several routes, meaning longer ride times and fuller buses for students.

Because of the non-linear schedules, the district has relied heavily on retirees and elderly individuals as bus drivers in the past, but in the wake of the pandemic, many drivers weren’t able to stay in the confined space of a school bus. And while driver shortages aren’t unique to Western Dubuque, the impacts of driver shortages can greatly affect students and families. Some of the routes have been stretched so thin that rides to school can take up to an hour with three students per bus seat.

“Unfortunately we do have a lot of open enrolled kids that come into the district and we are not able to fulfill a lot of those transportation needs,” said Diane Englin, Assistant Transportation Director.

But even though circumstances haven’t been ideal, the district prides itself on its flexibility to serve its students to the best of their ability.

“We do our best to consolidate our bus routes, be as efficient as we can, and make do with the people that we have,” said Superintendent Dan Butler.

