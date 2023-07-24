Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Vinton racetrack fights stigma, puts spotlight on mental health

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Racing is so much a part of Leah Wroten’s life that she got a race car for her wedding gift.

Along with being a driver, Wroten is also a nurse at the Independence Mental Health Institute. “I’ve seen how [mental illness] impacts people from—I’ve had kids the ages of seven years old with dealing with mental illness, all the way up into, you know, their seventies,” said Wroten.

Wroten knows from her work how anyone can struggle with mental health, and she also knows how these struggles are stigmatized.

“People just don’t understand sometimes how difficult mental illness can be,” she added. “It’s very difficult because you can’t see it. People don’t understand it. And it’s not just an easy fix.”

To put the spotlight on mental health struggles and the stigma that surrounds them, Wroten organized a special Mental Health Awareness Night at the Benton County Speedway. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Linn County was there, and in between warm-ups and when the races began, a social worker and Foundation 2 representative shared details on services in the area, including the 988 hotline.

A racetrack may seem like an arbitrary place to spotlight something like mental health, but it’s Wroten’s second home, and she knew she was not the only one to feel that way.

“I think at the races, we just get all types of people.”

To Wroten, the track was the perfect place to meet people where they are and let them know that—whether it’s anxiety, depression, or thoughts of suicide—these struggles are not unnatural or embarrassing.

“To have people understand that there are people out there to help them, there are services...it’s really important to me,” said Wroten.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
2 bodies recovered at Lake MacBride
Two bodies recovered from Lake MacBride
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
Iowa City Restaurant hits the road for RAGBRAI
Iowa City restaurant ready to hit the road for RAGBRAI
Jonathan J. Perez
Police locate missing juvenile with Iowa man in Oklahoma

Latest News

Trip abroad comes at the perfect time for new Hawkeyes to mesh on the court
Trip abroad comes at the perfect time for new Hawkeyes to mesh on the court
Vinton racetrack fights stigma, puts spotlight on mental health
Gucci the Cow
Restaurant celebrates grand opening with famous Eastern Iowa cow
IC Donation Drive Thru
Iowa City Donation Drive Thru makes sure unwanted items stay out of the landfill and go to those in need.