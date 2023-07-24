Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital doctors repair heart using VR and 3D printing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Open heart surgery can mean days in the hospital followed by weeks of rehab. But a first-of-its-kind procedure in Iowa spared a woman that kind of recovery.

When 67-year-old Maria Andrade was first diagnosed with a congenital heart defect she was referred to Dr. Osamah Aldoss, a Pediatric Cardiologist who specializes in congenital heart disease at Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

”When we saw her, she was clearly in heart failure symptoms. She was short of breath and not being able to do what she typically does,” said Dr. Aldoss.

Scans confirmed Maria had a large hole in her heart and an abnormal vein that was connecting to the wrong chamber.

However, because Maria had a history of other medical issues, surgery wasn’t a good option.

”There was a good chance if we, you know, insisted on doing surgeries that she might not do well,” said Dr. Aldoss.

So, they looked into a less invasive way to patch the hole, 3-D printing, and Virtual Reality.

”Using special software we can construct 3D models virtually and also we can actually print 3D models,” said Dr. Ravi Ashwath, director of non-invasive imagery.

With an exact model of Maria’s heart, they were able to practice the non-invasive procedure before they performed it on Maria.

”For them, it’s like a deja vu because they did the procedure on this and they’re doing it on now. They felt like we already did this before. So on the day of the procedure, the chances that you are taking are almost none,” said Dr. Ashwath.

Doctors accessed her heart and made repairs via a catheter- and Maria was able to go home the next day.

The team working on Maria’s heart also had some help along the way.

They worked with doctors in the UK who had done the procedure before.

”This was a team that had done more of these procedures than anybody else, so we wanted to get their opinion. So when we get it, we do the best,” said Dr. Ashwath.

Dr. Ravi Ashwath said this was the first time this procedure was done in the state of Iowa.

Taking advantage of cutting-edge technology, close to home.

”We’re not happy just because we accomplished this, we’re happy because we can show to the country and the world that in Iowa we can deliver great things just like anywhere else and keep the people here,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.