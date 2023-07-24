Univ. of Iowa geologists explain their role in discovering important minerals

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lithium, a mineral often used for electric car batteries, has been in high demand across the world for years. Researchers at UI are doing their part to prevent a shortage and reduce outsourcing to other countries.

Nearly 10 million feet of drilling samples line the walls of the Oakdale Iowa Geological Survey building in Coralville. Rock chips from more than 40,000 wells and nearly 60,000 driller’s logs from across the state are housed there for research.

“It’s largely a water well sample repository because the majority of the sub-surface samples that we get are from drilling water wells,” said Geologist Ryan Clark.

Most of those are donated from different drillers including the Iowa DNR. From there, other researchers, nationwide, rely on them for their own research on those minerals.

“Somebody else might want to look at those samples for a completely different reason,” said Clark. “Maybe it’s looking at fossils or trying to understand how old that particular rock formation is.”

With lithium in demand to make electric vehicle batteries, those other researchers are turning to UI’s resources more now than ever.

“We take a broad look across the nation, where do we have these elements, and then where do we have these elements in real high concentration, so we can remove those and utilize them,” said Clark.

More researchers are turning to the Iowa Geological Survey as more companies look to find ways to mine lithium without relying on foreign countries.

