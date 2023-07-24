Trip abroad comes at the perfect time for new Hawkeyes to mesh on the court

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa men’s basketball team will head overseas in less than two weeks for their summer hoops tour. Head coach Fran McCaffery said that this trip couldn’t have come at a better time.

For the first time in three seasons, the Iowa men’s basketball team will enter their Murray-less era. Instead, they’ll lean on the trio of Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort, and Patrick McCaffery to lead this year’s group which includes a number of new faces.

“I really like our freshman group. They’ve brought in a lot of youthful energy in here. Last year, we kind of had an old team. A lot of old guys, like Filip [Rebraca] was 32, Connor [McCaffery] was old,” Patrick joked.

Six new players join this year’s Hawkeye roster including four freshman. Having 10 additional practices this summer along with their European excursion. The team believes this gives them a head start for the season.

“We kind of get to put everything in now and get that in the back of our heads,” freshman Brock Harding. “When practice comes in the fall, we’ll kind of have everything already put in.”

“It’s my first kind of glimpse at just playing with these guys and being on the court with pro athletes and players that we’re going to see in the Big Ten and the season. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really looking forward to see how the team is doing and how we click on the court,” freshman forward Owen Freeman.

The Hawkeyes will leave August 5 for an 11-day summer hoops tour where they’ll travel to France and Spain, playing three games.

“It’s much more than a basketball experience,” Coach McCaffery said. “It’s a cultural, educational, team-bonding opportunity. I’ve been fortunate to do this more than a few times and the impact is so much more impressive when it comes to the big picture than it is specifically related to basketball. The games themselves are moderately important.”

This marks Iowa’s first overseas trip for the program since 2017.

“It’s the first time we haven’t had AAU basketball,” Harding said. “Having games to look forward to in August, that makes the summer grind that much more fun, knowing that we have something to look forward to with the games coming up pretty soon.”

It comes at the perfect time to see how their new additions mesh on the court.

“It’s get guys playing time, get them confidence, get young guys opportunity. I don’t really need to see what Tony Perkins can do. I know what Tony Perkins can do,” McCaffery said.

Coach McCaffery has been impressed with how the freshmen have picked things up so far, but they admit there is a learning curve.

“The game is a little bit faster coming from high school and you got to play tougher,” freshman forward Ladji Dembele said.

“It’s just really the strength,” Harding added. “We’re in the weight room every day learning that aspect of the game. We’ve got be more physical.”

To help with their development and maximize on this opportunity to play abroad, McCaffery is switching things up by splitting the Hawkeyes into three teams of seven players for the games with his assistant coaches calling the shots.

“I want everybody to go over there and feel like they have an ample opportunity to play,” McCaffery said.

