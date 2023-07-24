Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s announced a recall Friday of some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.

The cookies subject to recall are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with sell by dates of Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with sell by dates of Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. If you have purchased the affected products, the chain urges customers not to eat them.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Further information was not available. It’s unclear how rocks may have gotten into the cookies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James...
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James Hall
Jonathan J. Perez
Police locate missing juvenile with Iowa man in Oklahoma
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say

Latest News

FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
Electric vehicle charging deserts plague much of the country
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border