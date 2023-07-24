Three more people charged with participation in a riot for July 4 incident in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three more people have been charged in connection to a riot that happened in Iowa City in the early morning hours of July 4.

Police said the incident happened in the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive in Iowa City at around 1 a.m.

Criminal complaints say Andre Williams, 24, of Iowa City, Chantel Simmons, 29, of Coralville, and Devon Bledsoe, 37, of Coralville, were charged with participation in a riot for the incident.

Police said video surveillance shows the three people in a group of 10 to 15 people participating in the incident.

Additionally, Williams and Bledsoe also face assault charges. Williams was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for having 20 grams of marijuana on him at the time.

Two other people, Emma Backen, 20, of Tama, and Eric Fredieu, 21, of Iowa City, were charged last week for their participation in the incident.

During the incident, a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not released information about additional suspects in this case.

