Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly Des Moines drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to first degree murder for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting at a Des Moines high school.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to first degree murder for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting at a Des Moines high school.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Nyang Mai Chamdual pleaded guilty, and is one of ten people prosecutors charged in the case.

Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez-Perez died in the shooting last year outside of East High School. Two other teens were seriously injured.

Police say gunshots fired outside the school came from several shooters in several vehicles.

Chamdual was 14 at the time of the shooting. The sheriff’s office says he will now return to juvenile court until he turns 18.

A judge will then sentence him in adult court. He could face life in prison with the chance of parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James...
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James Hall
Jonathan J. Perez
Police locate missing juvenile with Iowa man in Oklahoma
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to first degree murder for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting...
Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly Des Moines drive-by shooting
One woman’s love for horses led her to a life of service and some special recognitions from the...
Iowa woman’s love of horses earns special recognition from Iowa State Fair