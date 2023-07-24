Strike could leave Iowa City school district without bus drivers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District may not have bus drivers due to a possible strike that’s expected to start on Aug. 23.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports discussions between the district and the driver’s union broke down after claims of disrespect and sexism during contract talks.

The district has not commented on those claims.

It also hasn’t said what its plan is, if the strike happens.

City leaders say there have been disagreements over better pay and working conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.