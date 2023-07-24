Show You Care
Small plane makes emergency landing after leaving Cedar Rapids airport

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The crash is under investigation.(Live 5)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On July 22nd, at approximately 7:51 pm, officials responded to a report of a plane crash in the area of Highway 49 and Hemp Road.

According to investigators, a single-engine plane occupied by two people was headed from Cedar Rapids to an airport in Oshkosh Wisconsin when the engine suddenly lost power. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a marshy area. The landing caused damage to a wing.

Both the 76-year-old pilot and 71-year-old co-pilot were reduced from the marsh area after the crash. The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury to his arm.

The crash is under investigation.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James...
