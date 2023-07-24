Restaurant celebrates grand opening with famous Eastern Iowa cow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Loose Chain Bar and Grill held its grand opening today and they got a special visitor.

Gucci the cow first went viral on Tik Tok two years ago when his owner Mason Corkery took him to Dairy Queen to get some ice cream.

Since then he’s appeared at nursing homes, a tailgate at Kinnick Stadium, and even a Smash Mouth concert.

Corkery said “The big thing is people’s reactions. I love how people say oh my gosh I’ve never seen a cow before but now I finally get to be up close and finally get to touch one. I think that’s that’s special.’

There was also live music today as part of the grand opening.

