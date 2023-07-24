Show You Care
RAGBRAI 50: ‘You never forget your first ride’

RAGBRAI is underway as riders get ready to head out for day two.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - RAGBRAI is officially underway with riders getting ready to head out for day two.

Cyclists will leave Storm Lake and head to Carroll, riding around 60 miles.

Tens of thousands of people left Sioux City Sunday after dipping their tires in the Missouri River. Riders then made a 75-mile trek to Storm Lake.

This year’s slogan is ‘You never forget your first ride.’

That was true for Connor Trek with KTIV in Sioux City as he got a first-hand look at the excitement of the RAGBRAI kick-off.

