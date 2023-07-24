One dead in Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead after a crash in Cedar County on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 when the driver of a semi went off the road, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle.

Officers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. They died at the scene.

The driver’s name has not been released.

