One dead in Cedar County crash

One person is dead after a crash in Cedar County on Sunday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 when the driver of a semi went off the road, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle.

Officers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. They died at the scene.

The driver’s name has not been released.

