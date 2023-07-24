Show You Care
Muscatine County man found guilty of sexually abusing minor

George Wesley Bishop II
George Wesley Bishop II(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Muscatine County has been found guilty of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

According to officials, an investigation began into George Wesley Bishop II on March 4th, 2023, after a minor reported that he sexually abused them. Following a gathering of evidence, Bishop II was arrested and charged just four days later. Evidence gathered showed that Bishop II had abused the minor multiple times over several years.

Then, on July 21, 2023, a judge found Bishop II guilty of one count of Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree, three counts of Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree, and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Bishop is set to be sentenced on September 22nd, 2023. He faces up to 85 years in prison.

