Mannheim Steamroller coming to Cedar Rapids, Ames, Sioux City this holiday season

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa will have three chances to see Mannheim Steamroller this holiday season.

The music ensemble’s annual Christmas tour, which runs from Nov. 14 through Dec. 30, has stops planned for Cedar Rapids, Ames and Sioux City on the following dates:

  • The Orpheum Theater in Sioux City on Dec. 12
  • The Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 20.
  • Stephens Auditorium in Ames on Dec. 19.

Tickets for the show in Cedar Rapids go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

