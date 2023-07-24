Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man charged after shooting into a crowd outside Burlington bar

Tyler Underwood, 33, is accused of shooting into a crowd of people outside a bar in Burlington,...
Tyler Underwood, 33, is accused of shooting into a crowd of people outside a bar in Burlington, injuring one person.(Burlington Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired into a crowd of people outside a bar in Burlington, injuring one person early Sunday morning.

In a press release, police said it happened just before 2 a.m. at Doc’s Tavern, at 1622 Aetna Street.

Officers said witnesses told them 33-year-old Tyler Underwood was leaving the tavern on foot at closing time when he fired shots into a crowd.

Police said they were able to find Underwood a few blocks away from the tavern, but he did not have a gun on him at the time. He was arrested for public intoxication.

A hospital in Fort Madison later contacted police, saying a man had arrived with a gunshot wound to his shin, and that it had happened at Doc’s.

Underwood was charged with willful injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, reckless use of a firearm, and intimidation with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James...
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James Hall
Jonathan J. Perez
Police locate missing juvenile with Iowa man in Oklahoma
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly Des Moines drive-by shooting
A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to first degree murder for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting...
Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly Des Moines drive-by shooting