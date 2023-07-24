Man charged after shooting into a crowd outside Burlington bar

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired into a crowd of people outside a bar in Burlington, injuring one person early Sunday morning.

In a press release, police said it happened just before 2 a.m. at Doc’s Tavern, at 1622 Aetna Street.

Officers said witnesses told them 33-year-old Tyler Underwood was leaving the tavern on foot at closing time when he fired shots into a crowd.

Police said they were able to find Underwood a few blocks away from the tavern, but he did not have a gun on him at the time. He was arrested for public intoxication.

A hospital in Fort Madison later contacted police, saying a man had arrived with a gunshot wound to his shin, and that it had happened at Doc’s.

Underwood was charged with willful injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, reckless use of a firearm, and intimidation with a firearm.

