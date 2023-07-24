Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday

Veterans Memorial Stadium, pictured April 1, 2021.
Veterans Memorial Stadium, pictured April 1, 2021.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will get a chance to see local celebrities and former Major League Baseball and National Football League players face off at the Rise 2 Greatness Foundation’s second annual celebrity softball game.

The nonprofit, formerly known as The Perfect Game Care Foundation, will hold the event at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

R2G has been releasing the list of participants on its social media pages. It includes local celebrities like Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray’s Q Shack, and Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Hannah Stuelke.

The list also includes former MLB players Reggie Sanders, Ray Lankford, Andruw Jones, and Kyle Farnsworth.

The evening will also feature a Youth Home Run Derby at 6 p.m. and a fireworks display after the celebrity softball game.

A post on the nonprofit’s website says all the proceeds from the event will benefit the Jerry Ford Grow the Game Fund to provide a free citywide kids baseball league in Cedar Rapids.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James...
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James Hall
Jonathan J. Perez
Police locate missing juvenile with Iowa man in Oklahoma
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say

Latest News

Trip abroad comes at the perfect time for new Hawkeyes to mesh on the court
Trip abroad comes at the perfect time for new Hawkeyes to mesh on the court
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James...
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James Hall
North Linn stands alone, with a 6-0 win the 1A state championship
North Linn stands alone with a 6-0 win the 1A state championship
Western Dubuque goes back to back with another 3A state baseball title
Western Dubuque goes back to back with another 3A state baseball title