Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will get a chance to see local celebrities and former Major League Baseball and National Football League players face off at the Rise 2 Greatness Foundation’s second annual celebrity softball game.

The nonprofit, formerly known as The Perfect Game Care Foundation, will hold the event at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

R2G has been releasing the list of participants on its social media pages. It includes local celebrities like Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray’s Q Shack, and Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Hannah Stuelke.

The list also includes former MLB players Reggie Sanders, Ray Lankford, Andruw Jones, and Kyle Farnsworth.

The evening will also feature a Youth Home Run Derby at 6 p.m. and a fireworks display after the celebrity softball game.

A post on the nonprofit’s website says all the proceeds from the event will benefit the Jerry Ford Grow the Game Fund to provide a free citywide kids baseball league in Cedar Rapids.

