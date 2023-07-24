Show You Care
Iowa woman’s love of horses earns special recognition from Iowa State Fair

One woman’s love for horses led her to a life of service and some special recognitions from the Iowa State Fair.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Georgia Campbell has several thousand ribbons, trophies and costumes at her home in Berwick.

Most of them came from her time showing horses at various competitions at the fair.

She said the animals provided comfort and support during her childhood, and when she showed her horses, her competition knew what they were up against.

“I’ve had a lot of people say ‘Well we might as well load the horses and go home. Georgia is here,’” she said. “I had a lot of fun showing my horses.”

The 89-year-old self-described “workaholic” hasn’t shown her horses in more than a decade. But she has stayed busy as the Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade in California three times.

She also won the state fair’s Iowan of the Day award in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

