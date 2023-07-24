Show You Care
Iowa City woman charged with breaking into home, holding person at gunpoint

Nicole Marie Ambrose
Nicole Marie Ambrose(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from Iowa City has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and holding a person at gunpoint.

According to investigators, on July 21st, at 1:20 am, Nicole Marie Ambrose made a hole in the screen of the front door of a home in the 200 block of Holiday Lodge. She then unlocked the front door and went inside.

Ambrose then allegedly woke up the owner in bed by pressing a gun to the person’s side. Ambrose took the victim’s phone so she could not call police. She then held the victim captive at gunpoint till approximately 4:45 am.

Police say the victim was able to convince Ambrose into leaving. Ambrose allegedly stated to the victim that she was going to kill herself and needed the gun as part of her plan. Ambrose then left the home and fled on foot.

After being notified of the incident, officials located Ambrose at approximately 5:57 am. She had in her possession a loaded gun, marijuana, and a drug pipe.

Ambrose was charged with:

  • Burglary - 1st Degree
  • Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon
  • False Imprisonment
  • Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons
  • Obstruction of Emergency Communications
  • Criminal Mischief - 5th Degree
  • Possession of Controlled Substance - Marijuana - 1st Offense
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

