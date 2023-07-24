Hot week begins across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures are still on track to reach the hottest readings of the season, so far, with the peak of this heat wave arriving later in the work week.

Expect highs today to reach similar levels to Sunday, if not a degree or two warmer, in the upper 80s to low 90s. Otherwise, a fairly quiet day is expected. There’s an extremely slim chance of a shower or storm popping up during the day, but the most likely outcome here is that we stay totally dry. The chance for a few storm increases a little bit tonight, with the most likely area to see anything in our southern zone. Even then, it’s far from a guarantee as lows fall into the 60s.

Highs will continue to trend upward throughout the work week, likely reaching a peak by Wednesday through Friday. That’s when temperatures could reach the mid to upper 90s for most, along with an increase in dew points. Muggier conditions will lead to heat index values being more of a concern by then, with overnight lows staying in the low 70s to offer little relief.

As temperatures heat up, make sure to take steps to keep yourself healthy. Drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heating of the day if possible. If you can’t avoid that, then make sure to take breaks in an air conditioned space when possible to give yourself some relief. In general, just don’t overdo it. Don’t forget to check the backseat for pets and passengers before leaving your vehicle, too.

In this type of weather pattern, there is also a slim chance of an area of showers or storms to develop, especially at night into the early morning hours each day. This chance may be a little higher on Tuesday or Wednesday night/morning, and again on Friday. However, this chance of not a guarantee, similar to the description of tonight’s storm chance. If storms are able to develop, they could wind up a bit on the stronger side, with large hail or damaging winds a threat.

By next weekend, some modest relief from hotter high temperatures seems possible, with readings back into just the upper 80s by the start of the following week.

