Dubuque Community School District faces bus driver shortage

The Dubuque Community School District is facing a shortage of bus drivers, the Telegraph Herald reports.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dubuque Community School District Transportation Manager Ernie Bolibaugh said he still needs about five school bus drivers to make sure the district’s more than 60 daily routes are covered.

Bolibaugh said the licensing and certification process for bus drivers takes about a month to finish.

He said he doesn’t expect to have enough regular drivers by the time school starts on Aug. 23.

Bolibaugh said the district will turn to other staff with commercial driver’s licenses to help with the shortage.

