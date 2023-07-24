Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

A father breaks the windshield of his own car after accidentally locking his baby inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was captured on video and has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, a father can be seen desperately breaking the windshield of his car in a grocery store’s parking lot in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday.

He had accidentally locked his keys inside with his infant also trapped in the car.

With temperatures that would top 100 degrees later in the day, the mother and father were fighting against time to rescue their child.

Shortly after the father broke the glass, the child’s mother climbed inside and handed him the baby.

First responders arrived after the infant was freed. They determined the baby was unharmed.

No charges were filed against the parents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James...
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James Hall
A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
Jonathan J. Perez
Police locate missing juvenile with Iowa man in Oklahoma

Latest News

This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was...
3 women killed, baby wounded in shooting at Tulsa apartment
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities