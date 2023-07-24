Cedar Rapids man charged in July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a man has been charged in connection to a July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson County.

Iowa City police said first responders were called to the area of Mile Marker 93 on southbound Highway 218 for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and asked the public for information regarding the shooting.

In an update on this case on Monday, police said Lamont’e O’Neal, 20, of Cedar Rapids, has been charged in connection to the shooting. He faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Two counts of First Degree Robbery

Two counts of Control of a Firearm by a Felon

Second Degree Kidnapping

Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury

Two counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Law enforcement said O’Neal is currently in custody in Cook County, Illinois on unrelated charges, but he is expected to be extradited to Johnson County to face the charges in this case at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.