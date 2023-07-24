Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.

Staff with Speedeezz and Speedeezz 2 announced the closure of both locations in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The locations on 33rd Avenue Southwest have been open for almost six years.

Staff say they can no longer give any refunds for anyone who has credit or gift cards.

“Again THANK YOU Cedar Rapids, surrounding areas and everyone who traveled so far to visit us,” staff wrote in the Facebook post. “And lastly to our amazing employees, former and current, who gave us their all. We built a family here, and while this is so very hard, we have so many great memories to cherish!!”

