Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bear destroys car’s interior

A bear breaks into a California car and causes significant damage. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California woman’s car falls victim to a bear-jacking.

Over the weekend, a four-legged, furry creature got into a woman’s vehicle and pretty much shredded the interior to bits.

“There’s my car with a bear inside of it. So fun,” Alejandra Hernandez said.

A trip to Tahoe took a wild turn.

“And you always hear about bears breaking into your cars or your cabin, but you just don’t think it’s going to happen to you! Ha,” she said.

It happened to Hernandez, and she caught the whole thing on camera.

“This bear is absolutely destroying the inside of my car right now. Oh my gosh,” said Hernandez, a wedding content creator.

She was in Tahoe for a bachelorette party when the content turned from celebration to trepidation.

“I just saw it just clawing everything, using its teeth to rip everything off my door, was just watching it completely annihilate my car,” Hernandez said.

Police arrived to open the door with a rope, and the bear ran free.

As for the inside of Hernandez’s car, it was left barely recognizable, the bear leaving its bite marks and some other marks.

“Oh yeah, she’s just cleaning out the poop in my car ... the bear poop ... job well done,” Hernandez said. “My car smells atrocious. It is so bad.”

Despite the drama, Hernandez said she was able to drive her vehicle away.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James...
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James Hall
Jonathan J. Perez
Police locate missing juvenile with Iowa man in Oklahoma
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say

Latest News

Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly Des Moines drive-by shooting
A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to first degree murder for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting...
Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly Des Moines drive-by shooting
One woman’s love for horses led her to a life of service and some special recognitions from the...
Iowa woman’s love of horses earns special recognition from Iowa State Fair
One woman’s love for horses led her to a life of service and some special recognitions from the...
Iowa woman’s love of horses earns special recognition from Iowa State Fair