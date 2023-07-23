North Linn stands alone with a 6-0 win the 1A state championship

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - In the final game of the Iowa high school softball season, the North Linn Lynx shut down Harlan Rogers Sports Complex with a win in the 1A championship game.

In the final game, North Linn dominated Martensdale-St. Mary’s with six runs and eight hits to MSM’s one hit.

North Linn was defensively dominant through three games, allowing just one run. Their senior captain, Ellie Flanagan, was in the circle for every defensive inning.

Flanagan was bothered by a knee tweak, and could not pitch in the regional finals. But she powered through with three stellar games in the circle.

“I pitched two days before our quarterfinal game and I knew I was gonna be good,” Flanagan said. “The adrenaline helped keep me going. Pushed me through.”

Skylar Benesh had two home runs in the championship game.

The Lynx finish their season 39-6, earning their third state title since 2019.

