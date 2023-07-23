Show You Care
Mostly sunny and warm on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After some scattered showers and storms on Saturday, and even a few last night, we are waking up to a mostly sunny sky across most of Eastern Iowa with only a few clouds in the south. It was also misty in far Northeastern Iowa where fog developed.

Today & Tonight

The sunshine will stick around for the day with highs rising into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, will be quiet with a mostly clear sky across the area and lows dropping into the low to mid 60s.

Mostly sunny and warm on Sunday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

Monday also looks quiet with a partly cloudy sky and hot temperatures in the low 90s. There is a slight chance for storms Monday night, Tuesday night, and Friday. For now, no severe weather is expected. The rest of the week looks hot and dry with temperatures reaching the 90s and heat indices could climb into the upper 90s and low
100s.

