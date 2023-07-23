“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James Hall

CARROLL, Iowa (KCRG) - When the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers first received their state baseball trophy and lifted it above their heads, one of their top players - senior Nate Offerman - was missing.

He had something more important to do.

“I grabbed a Sharpie,” Offerman said. “I grabbed my Beckman hat and I took it off and I signed it: ‘The real champ.’”

The ‘real champ,’ who got Offerman’s hat is James Hall.

James has an inoperable brain tumor, though his family says doctors are optimistic it could be treatable.

“Little guy leaves me speechless,” Offerman said.

Beckman head coach Ryan Mabe, who played baseball with James’ father Nate, helped organize a ‘game for James.’ Beckman hosted Dubuque Senior on June 8th, raising over $3,000 dollars for the Hall family.

“There’s more to life than just baseball and having fun like there’s real life things going on,” Mabe said. “They really rallied around it. I’m just proud of the guys for showing maturity.”

While it gave the Halls financial assistance, it gave the team something else - perspective.

‘That very night, I think we kind of realized there are bigger things then baseball coach,” said senior Luke Schieltz. “Slowly as the season started going on, we got into the postseason, we were like ‘hey we’re playing something bigger than ourselves.’”

“This doesn’t mean nothing to me compared to that little boy,” said Offerman. “When our coach sent me a text yesterday that James was running around the living room, yelling my name. Stuff that kind of gets me in the heart.”

When it was picture time, the Blazers were happy to hold the trophy and wear the championship hats. But of all those valuable item, their importance doesn’t even come close to that of the little boy who’d complete the photo.

“You could take (the state chaampionship hat) and burn it, I wouldn’t care. You could say we got second, I don’t care,” Offerman said. “It doesn’t matter that kid’s life is what matters to me.”

