Iowa City Donation Drive Thru makes sure unwanted items stay out of the landfill and go to those in need.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As many people are moving out of their apartments and get rid of various household items, the city of Iowa City is making sure unwanted items stay out of the landfill and go to those in need.

The city held its annual Donation Drive Thru where people could get rid of any items they don’t want during their move-out process.

Items included canned goods for Table to Table, furniture for Houses into Homes, and books for the Antelope Lending Library.

Organizers say this drop off is a great way to turn trash into treasure.

Jane Wilch the Recycling Coordinator for Iowa City “it’s an efficient event in that those organizations get the donations directly and then they drive away at the end of the event and they can put those donations to use immediately.”

Items that were not able to be donated will be recycled by the city.

If you missed this event organizers encourage you to check out the cities website for year round donations sites.

