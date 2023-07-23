Show You Care
Hazy, humid and seasonally warm on Monday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a hazy afternoon across Eastern Iowa due to wildfire smoke high up in the atmosphere.

Tonight & Monday

Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky for most of the night. However, a few clouds could make their way into the region late tonight. Therefore, we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds on Monday.  Scattered showers and storms are possible in Western Iowa on Monday morning. A few isolated, lingering showers could make their way into our far western counties. That being said, most if not all of Eastern Iowa will be dry tomorrow. Highs on Monday look close to seasonal in the low to mid 80s. The sky will likely be hazy through at least Monday and into Tuesday, but for now dense smoke isn’t expected to reach the surface or have a major impact on our air quality.

Monday Night & Beyond

A few isolated showers will be possible Monday night, Tuesday night, and Friday night with less than half an inch of rainfall accumulation expected. The main story this week will be the heat. Beginning on Tuesday, highs are expected to reach the mid 90s with heat indexes in the upper 90s and potentially the 100′s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

