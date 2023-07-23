Car show raises money, awareness for project honoring 17-year-old on anniversary of his death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fundraiser ‘A Car Show with a Cause’ is helping to raise money for the the Alex Prochaska Memorial Project.

Prochaska passed away in 2019 at the age of 17 after a lawn mower accident.

The money raised from today’s car show will be put towards a $15,000 scholarship in Alex’s name at Kirkwood Community College to help kids entering trade schools.

His mother Stephanie Prochaska says this event helps keep her son’s memory alive 4 years later.

She said “To lose a child is unbelievable and to have people remember him is we feel very loved.”

She says they also plan to raise funds for an endowment to Isaac Newton Christian Academy.

