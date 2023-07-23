After years long effort the Stars and Stripes flies on top of Mount Trashmore
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Organizers say it took five years to get to this point.
The process to install a flag at the summit began back in 2018 with members of the Cedar Rapids AM-VETS Post 6.
The post commander Don King III says this flag is not only for veterans.
It’s also a dedication to the people of Linn County for their resilience after events like the 2020 Derecho and the 2008 flood.
King said “This is a mountain of memories not a not a landfill to us and we wanted to do something for the city something the city could be proud of.”
