Williamsburg wins programs first state title, Iowa City Regina repeats as state champions
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Williamsburg and Iowa City Regina softball teams both claimed state titles on Friday at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Williamsburg shut out Davenport Assumption 4-0 in the Class 3A state title game to claim the program’s first-ever state title.
Iowa City Regina scored six runs in the third inning and held off Van Meter to repeat as Class 2A state champions. The Regals beat the Bulldogs 6-2.
