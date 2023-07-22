Williamsburg wins programs first state title, Iowa City Regina repeats as state champions

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Williamsburg and Iowa City Regina softball teams both claimed state titles on Friday at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Williamsburg shut out Davenport Assumption 4-0 in the Class 3A state title game to claim the program’s first-ever state title.

Iowa City Regina scored six runs in the third inning and held off Van Meter to repeat as Class 2A state champions. The Regals beat the Bulldogs 6-2.

