Williamsburg wins programs first state title, Iowa City Regina repeats as state champions

Years from now no one will ever forget this year's raiders who claimed the program's first ever state championship.
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Williamsburg and Iowa City Regina softball teams both claimed state titles on Friday at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Williamsburg shut out Davenport Assumption 4-0 in the Class 3A state title game to claim the program’s first-ever state title.

Iowa City Regina scored six runs in the third inning and held off Van Meter to repeat as Class 2A state champions. The Regals beat the Bulldogs 6-2.

