Western Dubuque goes back to back with another 3A state baseball title

"We established we are probably we are probably the greatest team in Bobcat history.”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A four-run second inning gave Western Dubuque a healthy lead, and the Bobcats never gave it up on their way to a 6-2 state championship victory.

“We have a big appreciation for any team that has won two in a row and been ranked number one all season long and had to fight all that,” said Western Dubuque head coach Casey Bryant. “But we made it.”

Western Dubuque faced a lot of pressure after their first ever state title last season, but the Bobcats fought off all their challengers to get back to the top of 3A.

“Back to back is hard to do but we did it,” said Caleb Klein, who had 2 RBI. “We established we are probably we are probably the greatest team in Bobcat history.”

