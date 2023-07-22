Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting its grain despite Russian attacks. Some are interested

LONDON (AP) — A major shipping group says there is still interest from ship owners in carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea if they can mitigate the risk. And that’s a big if. This week, Russia has attacked Ukrainian ports key to sending grain to the world and declared large swaths of the Black Sea dangerous for shipping.

An official from the International Chamber of Shipping says the industry has been “very resilient in the face of these sorts of risks.” Continued shipments will depend on vessels getting insurance and how the safety risks play out, including whether the threats are serious. A group for international marine insurers said “it is unlikely that underwriters will want to cover that risk.”

