Sunshine with a few showers and storms on Saturday
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a sunny morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Today & Tonight
Even though we’re starting our Saturday quietly, isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the evening. Highs this afternoon will be seasonal in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances diminish by the late evening with a clearing sky overnight.
Sunday and Next Week
Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Heat is forecasted to build into Eastern Iowa this week with highs in the low to mid 90s beginning on Monday.
