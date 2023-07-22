Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sunshine with a few showers and storms on Saturday

Sunshine with a few showers and storms on Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a sunny morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Today & Tonight

Even though we’re starting our Saturday quietly, isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the evening. Highs this afternoon will be seasonal in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances diminish by the late evening with a clearing sky overnight.

Sunshine with a few showers and storms on Saturday
Sunshine with a few showers and storms on Saturday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday and Next Week

Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Heat is forecasted to build into Eastern Iowa this week with highs in the low to mid 90s beginning on Monday.

Sunshine with a few showers and storms on Saturday
Sunshine with a few showers and storms on Saturday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
2 bodies recovered at Lake MacBride
Two bodies recovered from Lake MacBride
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store
Jet ski explosion
One injured in jet ski explosion in Cedar Rapids
An Eastern Iowa Chef showed off his skills on a national stage this week.
Cedar Rapids Chef competes on Food Network’s Chopped: All American Showdown

Latest News

Sunshine with a few showers and storms on Saturday
Temperatures will be on the rise in the coming days!
Turning up the heat over the next few days
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday midday, July 21