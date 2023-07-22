New technology at Mercy allows doctors to catch lung cancer in early stages

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New technology at Mercy Medical Center is giving hope to patients with lung cancer.

”I can continue my life with hardly any interruption to it,” said Linda Hansen, patient.

Because lung cancer usually presents late, Dr. Amal El-Bakush, a pulmonologist at Mercy Medical Center said it’s one of the more deadly cancers. She said lesions on the lung are often found on scans but are usually too small to biopsy to determine if it’s cancer.

”In those cases, we have to wait and just watch the patient repeat scans until it gets a little bigger. Sometimes we have to do two procedures or even more to get those lesions,” said Dr. El-Bakush.

But with new Ion technology at Mercy, doctors are now able to catch the smallest of lesions in the earliest of stages.

And that’s exactly how Linda Hansen’s cancer was found early.

“I almost cried. I mean, my daughter was with me. I grabbed her knee and went blessings,” said Hansen.

Hansen had already been through breast cancer and the harsh treatments that come with it earlier in her life.

Doctors found a spot on her lung a few years ago, but at the time it was too small to biopsy. Once Mercy got the Ion machine, they were able to verify the spot was cancerous.

”Thinking that I was going to have to go through this whole horrible process again. And with the new technology and them being able to catch it like right away. It just meant the world,” she said.

Because it was found so early, Hansen only has to go through five sessions of radiation.

”Oh! It’s fantastic!” she said.

Changing lives one biopsy at a time.

”I feel confident that we could biopsy almost any lesion in the lung. I feel great that when I have a patient that has a lesion, I can’t just tell them, hey, we’ve detected something early. Now we have to watch it. I can tell them we can biopsy it now and get you a diagnosis,” said Dr. El-Bakush.

”Catching it now and being able to just do a minimum amount of radiation is life-changing,” said Hansen.

