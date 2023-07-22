Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New technology at Mercy allows doctors to catch lung cancer in early stages

KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad gives us a look at the future of detecting the disease in its early stages.
By Emily Schrad
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New technology at Mercy Medical Center is giving hope to patients with lung cancer.

”I can continue my life with hardly any interruption to it,” said Linda Hansen, patient.

Because lung cancer usually presents late, Dr. Amal El-Bakush, a pulmonologist at Mercy Medical Center said it’s one of the more deadly cancers. She said lesions on the lung are often found on scans but are usually too small to biopsy to determine if it’s cancer.

”In those cases, we have to wait and just watch the patient repeat scans until it gets a little bigger. Sometimes we have to do two procedures or even more to get those lesions,” said Dr. El-Bakush.

But with new Ion technology at Mercy, doctors are now able to catch the smallest of lesions in the earliest of stages.

And that’s exactly how Linda Hansen’s cancer was found early.

“I almost cried. I mean, my daughter was with me. I grabbed her knee and went blessings,” said Hansen.

Hansen had already been through breast cancer and the harsh treatments that come with it earlier in her life.

Doctors found a spot on her lung a few years ago, but at the time it was too small to biopsy. Once Mercy got the Ion machine, they were able to verify the spot was cancerous.

”Thinking that I was going to have to go through this whole horrible process again. And with the new technology and them being able to catch it like right away. It just meant the world,” she said.

Because it was found so early, Hansen only has to go through five sessions of radiation.

”Oh! It’s fantastic!” she said.

Changing lives one biopsy at a time.

”I feel confident that we could biopsy almost any lesion in the lung. I feel great that when I have a patient that has a lesion, I can’t just tell them, hey, we’ve detected something early. Now we have to watch it. I can tell them we can biopsy it now and get you a diagnosis,” said Dr. El-Bakush.

”Catching it now and being able to just do a minimum amount of radiation is life-changing,” said Hansen.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store
A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.
Crash causes roadblock on Highway 151 near Fairfax
Car hits building in Cedar Rapids (Courtesy: William Vincent)
Two injured after car hits apartment building in Cedar Rapids
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

Iowa City Restaurant hits the road for RAGBRAI
Iowa City restaurant ready to hit the road for RAGBRAI
2 bodies recovered at Lake MacBride
2 bodies recovered from Lake MacBride
Iowa City Restaurant hits the road for RAGBRAI
Iowa City bar and restaurant takes its items to the riders
New technology at Mercy allows doctors to catch lung cancer in early stages