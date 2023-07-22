Local businesses help riders prepare for RAGBRAI 50

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With less than a day until the start of RAGBRAI 50, participants and campers across town are finishing their final preparations for the start of the ride.

With riders hitting up stores like Hall Bicycle Company, business has been booming for those stores, supplying any last-minute gear they might need. Though, at this point, riders haven’t been needing bike maintenance as much as they’ve needed smaller accessories before they hit the road.

“Late June and early July, it’s always a crazy time around here,” said Hall Bicycle Company Interim Sales Manager Austin Vosdingh. “You’re seeing a lot of, like a lot of innertubes, stuff like that. Stuff needed to make repairs to your bikes. You’re getting a lot of tires changed at this point. Sometimes, even some drive-train items like chains and cassettes. Stuff that could wear out throughout the week.”

In addition to bike parts, camping gear has been another big ticket item for participants, and SOKO Outfitters in Czech Village has been eager to meet that demand with their sale on sleeping pads, bags, and pillows.

And all the preparation from the last wave of riders is raising excitement for both stores.

“There’s definitely been a little more chatter. A little more hype with this year being the 50th year,” said Vosdingh.

“It’s been great. I mean, it’s a huge event for Iowa and we have seen a ton of support from the community, and we’re providing people with things they need... RAGBRAI is a perfect fit for our customers.” said Shriver.

With all the help from Hall Bicycle Company and SOKO Outfitters, riders will be well-equipped for the ride tomorrow.

