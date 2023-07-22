Show You Care
Lisbon comes up just short in 1A state title game, sends off special senior class

Lisbon was looking for their first state title since 1994, and with three trips to state in a row, the team was one of the most successful in school history.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KCRG) - In their third straight tournament, the Lisbon Lions played on the final day of the season but fell just short of Remsen, St. Mary’s 7-4.

Aiden Jensen provided the big hit for Lisbon with a single that scored three.

Lisbon only had one fewer hit than Remsen St. Mary’s, but the Hawks provided too much power.

After the game, head coach John Tesensky was emotional speaking about his senior class.

“It’s been a special group. When I started as an assistant in 2018, they were all seventh graders,” said Tesensky. “Just to see their maturation, to see the baseball players they’ve developed into, but also more the young men they’ve developed into that’s pretty special.”

Dyersville Beckman wins 2A State Championship game 7-1
