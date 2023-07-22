Lisbon comes up just short in 1A state title game, sends off special senior class

CARROLL, Iowa (KCRG) - In their third straight tournament, the Lisbon Lions played on the final day of the season but fell just short of Remsen, St. Mary’s 7-4.

Aiden Jensen provided the big hit for Lisbon with a single that scored three.

Lisbon only had one fewer hit than Remsen St. Mary’s, but the Hawks provided too much power.

After the game, head coach John Tesensky was emotional speaking about his senior class.

“It’s been a special group. When I started as an assistant in 2018, they were all seventh graders,” said Tesensky. “Just to see their maturation, to see the baseball players they’ve developed into, but also more the young men they’ve developed into that’s pretty special.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.