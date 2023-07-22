Show You Care
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the Joint Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from Lake MacBride State Park. According to the caller, two people tipped a canoe and went under the water.

Emergency services responded immediately and sent out boats for a search operation. Using sonar, crews found the victims under 23 feet of water. The Johnson County Metro Dive Team retrieved the first victim at 6:50 p.m. and the second at 7:04 p.m. They were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for an autopsy. The victims weren’t wearing life jackets.

The victims were 28-year-old Suad Al Yasiri and 23-year-old Willie Davis. Both Yasiri and Davis were from Cedar Rapids.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

