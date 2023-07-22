Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness

FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I’m coming back,” Foxx, appearing thin and wearing a dark pullover shirt, said in the three minute, 15 second video. “I’m able to work.”

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April with what his daughter, Corinne Fox, described at the time as a “medical complication” and Foxx did not disclose the nature of his condition in his first public comments since being hospitalized.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that ... I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” Foxx said, thanking his daughter, sister, God and medical professionals for saving his life.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said.

“Every once in a while I just burst into tears ... because it’s been tough, man, I was sick ... but now I’ve got my legs under me so you’re going to see me,” Foxx said.

Castmates of Foxx’s recent “They Cloned Tyrone,” David Alan Grier, Teyonah Parris and Tamberla Perry told The Associated Press at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on June 28 that they miss the star.

“Just praying that he gets better and takes whatever time he needs to heal,” Perry said.

Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967 in Terrell, Texas, was a stand-up comedian before breaking into television with various roles on Fox TV’s musical-comedy “In Living Color” in 1990, according to information on the Internet Movie Database.

Foxx won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film “Ray” and a Grammy in 2010 for the song “Blame It.”

His other credits include “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Collateral,” and “Django Unchained.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
2 bodies recovered at Lake MacBride
Two bodies recovered from Lake MacBride
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store
Jet ski explosion
One injured in jet ski explosion in Cedar Rapids
An Eastern Iowa Chef showed off his skills on a national stage this week.
Cedar Rapids Chef competes on Food Network’s Chopped: All American Showdown

Latest News

Generic police lights
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the...
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world