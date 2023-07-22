Iowa City restaurant ready to hit the road for RAGBRAI

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the weekend many Iowans have waited for and *trained for - RAGBRAI.

The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa kicks off Sunday in Sioux City.

One Iowa City bar and restaurant is hitting the road to take its items to the riders.

Unimpaired Dry Bar and Eats will be following the RAGBRAI route - heading to central Iowa next week to meet riders in Ames with its new food truck.

The business is known for its non-alcoholic drinks like mocktails.

Those with the business say they want to use RAGBRAI as a chance to sell other items using the truck.

This will be the first time they’re using it for a larger event - and they say they’ve put in a lot of hours of preparation.

“So we’ve had a few weeks of planning, we’ve done a lot of extra ordering every week just to stock up everything. So we have all of our mixes, we’ve been making cold brew in bulk batches which is really weird to make in such large quantities, we’re not used to that,” said Matthew Earhart, restaurant general manager.

He says they hope to be part of the *full ride next year.

