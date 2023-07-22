Heat and humidity return to end July

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and storms come to an end tonight. Beyond this, temperatures will soar in the coming days.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

Sunday looks to begin quiet with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will bump up into the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures warm to the mid and upper 80s on Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. (KCRG)

Mother Nature turns up the heat even more for the workweek. Highs look to top out around 90 on Monday with middle 90s the rest of the week. Humidity will also be on the rise and heat index values should climb to the triple digits. Remember to take breaks and drink plenty of water during this prolonged period of heat!

Heat and humidity return for the last week of July. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks during this heat wave. (KCRG)

