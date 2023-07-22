Show You Care
As he leaves Phoenix's blistering sun, AP's climate news director reflects on desert life
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — For four years, The Associated Press’ global climate and environment news director, Peter Prengaman, has lived in Phoenix. The city is currently experiencing an extreme heat wave even by the extreme standards of America’s hottest big city.

This weekend, Prengaman is preparing to move his family to New York for work and leave the Arizona heat behind. He says he wonders about what this latest, record-breaking heat wave may say about the future of the city, and extreme weather in general, as the Earth warms from climate change.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

