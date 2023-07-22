Great lunch recipes are in this Fareway cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares two delicious wraps in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

We have two different wraps today and the first one is a twist on the classic BLT. So, I still used tomato mayonnaise and bacon, but I changed up my lettuce to arugula. I also added avocado for some heart healthy fats and also for a nice creamy texture. Plus, when you put it in a wrap versus a sandwich, it changes it up just enough so you can use what you have on hand, but you’re not getting bored with using those same ingredients again.

Next, I have a bean and cheese wrap and the beauty of this one is really in its flexibility. This one is great if you really need that fast lunch or dinner. So for our protein and fiber source here we are using refried beans. I think refried beans are really underestimated. If you don’t want to use refried beans, you could use any canned bean that you like and just mash them down, but I make it easy here and just go with the prepared refried beans. Again, that is our protein and our fiber source. Add your favorite salsa or pico, which is where the majority of your flavor is going to come from, so make sure you are using one that you really enjoy. Also add some lettuce, shredded cheese and Greek yogurt, or sour cream. All of the ingredients here are kind of optional, and you can add them in the amounts that you or your kids want.

If you want to make the wrap ahead of time while meal prepping, always wrap it in some clear plastic wrap and store it in the refrigerator for a few days, and then you have lunch or dinner ready to go. If you want more recipes or any other information you can head to fairway.com.

